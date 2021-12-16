Biden administration showing ‘weakness, unwillingness’ to crack down on China: Foldi

Washington Free Beacon writer Matthew Foldi ripped the Biden administration for its "weakness" and "unwillingness" to confront China during an appearance on "Mornings with Maria" Thursday.

MATTHEW FOLDI: I think we see an administration here that's quicker to crack down on Americans who want to watch baseball in Georgia at an All-Star Game than China, which is hosting the Olympics next year. I think he can't crack down. You know, we've seen China is incredibly invested in senior members in this administration. And there's a complete weakness and unwillingness to confront China from President Biden on down across the administration's policy.

We see the Commerce Department is incredibly weak on confronting China with the Olympics. The commerce secretary said she doesn't even support pressuring American businesses to boycott the Chinese Olympics. Meanwhile, the President of the United States says that he opposed the All-Star Game in Georgia, so it's weakness on China from top-down in the Biden administration.

