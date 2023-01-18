Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Abortion

Biden admin says reversing abortion pill's FDA approval would harm public interest

In June, health groups said the drug had been used by more than 3 million people since its 2000 approval

close
Rep. John Garamendi, D-Calif., discusses the appointment of a special counsel and the investigation into President Biden's storage of classified documents. video

House investigations into Biden docs is 'Benghazi all over again': Rep. John Garamendi

Rep. John Garamendi, D-Calif., discusses the appointment of a special counsel and the investigation into President Biden's storage of classified documents.

The Biden administration is urging a federal judge to keep in place federal approval for an abortion drug, saying it would harm the public interest if it is withdrawn.

The court filing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is part of a lawsuit by pro-life groups challenging the agency's 2000 approval of mifepristone, a drug used for medication abortions.

"The public interest would be dramatically harmed by effectively withdrawing from the marketplace a safe and effective drug that has lawfully been on the market for twenty-two years," FDA lawyers said in the filing to U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, who is based in Amarillo, Texas.

PRESIDENT BIDEN CALLS REPUBLICANS ‘FISCALLY DEMENTED’ DURING MLK DAY SPEECH, AMID DOCS SCANDAL, INFLATION

FDA abortion drug

Used boxes of Mifepristone pills, the first drug used in a medical abortion, fill a trash at Alamo Women's Clinic in Albuquerque, New Mexico. (Reuters / Reuters Photos)

The lawsuit was filed by the Alliance Defending Freedom, which argues the FDA improperly accelerated the approval of the drug and failed to study the risks for minors. 

"No abortion is safe, and chemical abortions are particularly dangerous," said Julie Blake, senior counsel for the group. "The FDA, by approving chemical abortion drugs for home use, puts a woman or girl's life at risk."

In a June letter from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the American Medical Association to the Biden administration, health officials wrote more than 3 million people have used the drug since its approval and that there was "robust evidence exists regarding the safety of mifepristone."

Mifepristone is used in conjunction with another drug to terminate pregnancies within the first ten weeks. On Jan. 3, the FDA said it will allow retail pharmacies to sell the drug.

close
Forbes Media CEO Steve Forbes discusses the GOP's midterm election performance, potential 2024 presidential candidates, voter turnout and Biden's presidency. video

Abortion issue hurt Republicans: Steve Forbes

Forbes Media CEO Steve Forbes discusses the GOP's midterm election performance, potential 2024 presidential candidates, voter turnout and Biden's presidency.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Danco Laboratories, maker of mifepristone, on Friday also asked to intervene in the lawsuit to protect its ability to sell the drug.

Reuters contributed to this report. 