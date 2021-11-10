Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Mornings with Maria

Biden admin is ‘disrespecting’ Hispanic community amid border crisis: Rep. Salazar

Gov. Ron DeSantis reported night-time flights moving migrants from the southern border to Jacksonville

close
Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Fla., argues the Biden administration is being ‘irresponsible’ and ‘disrespecting’ the Hispanic community by allowing illegal migrants to cross the southern border.  video

Biden admin doesn’t respect Hispanic community amid border crisis: Rep. Salazar

Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Fla., argues the Biden administration is being ‘irresponsible’ and ‘disrespecting’ the Hispanic community by allowing illegal migrants to cross the southern border. 

Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Fla., joined "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday, suggesting that the Biden administration is being "irresponsible" and "disrespecting" the Hispanic community by allowing illegal migrants to cross the southern border.

BUILD BACK BETTER ACT: MASSIVE DEM SPENDING BILL INCLUDES ENORMOUS IMMIGRATION PROVISIONS

REP. MARIA ELVIRA-SALAZAR: …the Biden administration doesn't respect the Hispanic community, because they have to do it in the in the middle of the night. What does that tell you? That is completely irresponsible and is [dis]respectful. They're not respecting my community. You know why? Because those people, those child sex traffickers that are in that group or the drug dealers or the coyotes, they're going to wind up in our barrios, in our neighborhoods.



When those bad actors are going to be affecting our children or our women…No one is asking, ‘Do you really want these people in your community?’ Because they're never going to go live in yours or somewhere else, where Biden lives…or his top officials, they're going to come to our neighborhoods. So I think it's absolutely irresponsible… They're showing very lack of respect toward the Hispanics, which is the largest minority in the country. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

close
Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Fla., provides insight into a new immigration bill she’s proposing to help the migrant surge at the southern border. video

Biden needs to change immigration policy, ‘seal’ the border: Florida lawmaker

Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Fla., provides insight into a new immigration bill she’s proposing to help the migrant surge at the southern border.