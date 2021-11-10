Biden admin is ‘disrespecting’ Hispanic community amid border crisis: Rep. Salazar

Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Fla., joined "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday, suggesting that the Biden administration is being "irresponsible" and "disrespecting" the Hispanic community by allowing illegal migrants to cross the southern border.

REP. MARIA ELVIRA-SALAZAR: …the Biden administration doesn't respect the Hispanic community, because they have to do it in the in the middle of the night. What does that tell you? That is completely irresponsible and is [dis]respectful. They're not respecting my community. You know why? Because those people, those child sex traffickers that are in that group or the drug dealers or the coyotes, they're going to wind up in our barrios, in our neighborhoods.



…

When those bad actors are going to be affecting our children or our women…No one is asking, ‘Do you really want these people in your community?’ Because they're never going to go live in yours or somewhere else, where Biden lives…or his top officials, they're going to come to our neighborhoods. So I think it's absolutely irresponsible… They're showing very lack of respect toward the Hispanics, which is the largest minority in the country.

