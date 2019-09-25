Bethenny Frankel goes off on fickle SoulCycle boycotters

Bethenny Frankel is still not happy with Soul Cycle.

"The Real Housewives of New York" star laid into her elite fellow Soul Cycle devotees, their penchant for the fitness craze, and their fickle ability to stick to a political cause.

“People weren’t going to go to a SoulCycle class for a day in the Hamptons because Steve Ross was having a party, that’s like a champagne socialist,” Frankel, 48, said at an Advertising Week panel on Wednesday according to Page Six.

Frankel is up in arms because, in August, liberal members of Soul Cycle and Equinox engaged in a boycott of the exercise companies after it became known that Ross, part-owner of the trendy clubs was hosting a Donald Trump fundraising event for his 2020 re-election campaign in the Hamptons on Long Island.

“Oh really, you’re not going to spin today and talk about it? I’m so impacted, I feel like the world is going to change because you’re not going to put your ass on a rubber seat and drink water,” Frankel said of the almost cult-like obsession attributed to many Soul Cycle fans.

Frankel also took the opportunity to give an update on her charity work for hurricane victims. “I’ve raised millions of dollars in relief efforts, and I’ve really cared about each thing and it’s been contagious and addictive for other people to care about each thing so deeply.”

“I never knew a thing about relief work and literally did two [of the] largest private relief efforts in US history based on just being passionate and getting things done and connecting with other people and asking for help,” Frankel said.

In addition to her Housewives work, Frankel is best known for her diet booze company Skinnygirl created in 2011. She reportedly unloaded half of the cocktail company to Fortune Brands' Beam Global for an estimated $100 million.

