Bernie Sanders repeat of 2016 campaign success in question

New questions are rising over whether 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) can repeat the same success he had in 2016.

Former Bernie Sanders campaign staffer Tezlyn Figaro expressed concerns Sanders may have a tougher time this go-around.

“It’s going to be very different. I’m not a socialist, but I joined his campaign because I’m anti-establishment,” said on FOX Business’ “Cavuto: Coast-to-Coast” Monday. “That was the only choice. It was him or Hillary Clinton. But now, you have 20 plus candidates to choose from. So now people like myself, who have worked on his campaign, will be looking at all of the candidates.”

New Hampshire-based political reporter Paul Steinhauser told host Neil Cavuto it’s an issue for plenty of Sanders’ 2016 supporters.

“Last time around it was a two-person race, and Sanders was fortunate enough to grab all the energy from those who couldn’t stand Hillary Clinton,” he said on Tuesday. “It’s a very different dynamic this time with plenty of other candidates much younger than the 77 year-old Sanders who are pushing the same progressive policies that Bernie made mainstream back in 2016.”

Steinhauser added the New Hampshire Democratic primary is 11 months away, and is a must-win for Sanders.