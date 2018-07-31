Bernie Sanders’ ‘Medicare for All’ plan would blow up the economy: Kennedy

There is no doubt Senator Bernie Sanders is well intentioned when he talks about the urgency in passing his “Medicare for All” bill, but the commie red blood that pulses through his good heart betrays this impossible plan is nothing more than an expensive, statist pipe dream.

It's more like a pipe bomb that would blow up the economy with long term, irreversible damage as we well know you can't un-ring the bell of entitlement. The freedom focused mercatus center did something senator Sanders' office has not: they ran a cost benefit analysis and found this sicko socialism would cost roughly 32.6 trillion dollars over 10 years. Even if you *doubled* tax collections from individuals and corporations, yes that means paying *twice* what you already do in taxes, it still doesn't cover the tab. My god, free health care is expensive!

Sanders derided the findings as illegitimate and "grossly misleading and biased" because the Koch brothers have supported mercatus in the past. So let's compare that study with the same analysis from a different, more left leaning sandersesque outfit, the urban institute. They came up with a vastly different projection estimating the plan would only cost 32 trillion over 10 years. Oh, you mean it's the exact same malignant tumor, no matter how you dissect it? Gee, it's odd how math works. Senator Sanders should pull his head out of his own dark, utopian cavern and fiddle with an abacus once in a while.

We know single payer doesn't work by turning to our sad veterans whose monolithic care was so cruelly rationed and withheld, many wilted and died waiting for treatment. And this was to a group of people who've served, many of whom fought for freedom, yet the government punched them in the sack while they waited in vain.

Imagine how poorly the truly marginalized will be treated to whom the country owes no debt, yet generations will slowly go in debt as grandma, innovation and a once succulent talent pool are left to die on the side of the road to single payer so Bernie Sanders can indulge his Scandinavia fetish.