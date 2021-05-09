Bernie Sanders calls out Pelosi, Schumer for supporting 'tax break for rich people'

Sen. Bernie Sanders ripped House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer for supporting what he agreed is a "tax break for rich people."

During an interview with Axios' Jonathan Swan, the Vermont senator was asked if he supports fully restoring the State and Local Tax deductions (SALT). As part of President Donald Trump's signature tax reform legislation, those deductions were capped at $10,000, allowing taxpayers in high tax states to deduct the amount of state and local income or property taxes from the amount they paid in federal income taxes.

Pelosi and Schumer, both from high tax states, have supported removing the cap. Sanders, however, blasted the Democratic leadership's position.

Swan noted in a question to Sanders that while it was not part of Biden's plan, Pelosi and Schumer want to reinstate the SALT, which he called a "tax break for rich people in blue states."

"It sends a terrible, terrible message," Sanders replied. "You can't be on the side of the wealthy and the powerful if you're gonna really fight for working families."

Moments before those comments, Sanders addressed why he thinks the Democratic has lost many working class voters.

"I think it is fair to say as a result of heavy-duty corporate campaign contributions, [the] Democratic Party has drifted away from being the party of FDR and even Harry Truman in being understood and perceived correctly as a working class party," Sanders said.