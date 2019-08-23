Ben Carson proposing a significant affordable housing rule change

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson is working on a rule change which he says is going to promote the production of affordable housing and will hopefully decrease discrimination.

Carson exclusively told FOX Business' "Making Money with Charles Payne" that the proposed Disparate Impact Standard would update the Fair Housing Act to reflect a 2015 Supreme Court ruling.

"If a rule or policy has been put in place and unintentionally negatively impacts one of the protected classes, then you have a disparate impact situation," Carson said. "The problem is it's overly broad."

Their intention, he said, is to avoid unnecessary lawsuits in the event a housing company's practices "were not motivated by discriminatory intent."

"We're not going to let any of this stuff get by, but we don't want a situation that is so complex that the only people who benefit are lawyers who sue everybody for everything under the sun," Carson said.

