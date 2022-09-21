Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Politics

Bank CEOs to face consequences of ‘playing political games’ over ESG issues: FL banking exec

CEOs from 7 of America’s largest banks to testify on state of the economy, money-transfer scams Wednesday

close
Florida Bankers Association president and CEO Alex Sanchez says elections have consequences when banks are ‘dancing with one party or another.’ video

Bank CEOs face ‘danger, risk’ in ‘playing political games’ over ESG issues: FL Bankers Association CEO

Florida Bankers Association president and CEO Alex Sanchez says elections have consequences when banks are ‘dancing with one party or another.’

As big bank CEOs get ready to testify in front of the House Financial Service Committee through Thursday, Florida Bankers Association president and CEO Alex Sanchez advised the business leaders "not to play political games" over ESG issues, and expressed that banks should get the "final decision" in who to invest in on "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday.

BLACKROCK CEO LARRY FINK DISCUSSES INFLATION, E.S.G. INVESTING IN THE ENERGY SECTOR

ALEX SANCHEZ: Stay out of individual political issues because elections have consequences...

Bank CEOs testify

Ahead of bank CEOs' congressional testimony Wednesday, Florida Bankers Association president and CEO Alex Sanchez advised "not to play political games and dance with either party" on "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Getty Images)

We are financing projects that make economic sense. And in my op-ed that Maria referred to, my concern with ESG, and that's why I'm urging our CEOs not to play political games and dance with either party, especially the left, as it's happened in the past, is that I want the bankers to make the final decision who they bank. I don't want the government, either the right or the left, to say bank this person or don't bank that one. The bankers, based on their risk and business profile, should make that decision. But the danger and risk in playing political games and dancing with one party or another is that that will happen.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

close
Florida Bankers Association president and CEO Alex Sanchez advises big bank CEOs to ‘stay out of individual political issues’ ahead of testifying before the House Financial Service Committee. video

Congress calling bank CEOs ‘an embarrassment’: FL Bankers Association CEO

Florida Bankers Association president and CEO Alex Sanchez advises big bank CEOs to ‘stay out of individual political issues’ ahead of testifying before the House Financial Service Committee.