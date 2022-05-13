Expand / Collapse search
Baby formula crisis exists because of ‘systemic problem’: Rep. Murphy

Biden announces measures to crack down on baby formula price gouging, boost production

Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., raises concern about a 'systemic' problem within the Biden administration.

FDA ‘silent’ on baby formula shortage: Rep. Murphy

Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., raises concern about a ‘systemic’ problem within the Biden administration.

GOP Doctors Caucus Vice Chair Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., argued the baby formula shortage stemmed from a "systemic problem" within the Biden administration on "Mornings with Maria" Friday, and the FDA has been "silent" to urgent calls and requests to assist in ramping up formula availability due to a federal employee shortage.

REP. GREG MURPHY: If you look at baby formula, this is something that is of nutritive value that children need. Some are not able to do breast milk and some because of allergies. And now the FDA, as to what the company has been saying, has been silent when the admin has been trying to engage the FDA to help them get their production back up. And I'm told that the FDA would not even return their calls.

Greg Murphy in Washington DC

Rep. and Dr. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., calls out the FDA being "silent" on the Biden administration's calls for help with the baby formula shortage. (Getty Images)

And this goes back really to a systemic problem within the Biden administration that they keep on keeping federal officials, federal agency workers at home. And so you look with the IRS, you look at some of the other agencies, we just don't have the responsiveness from the America from the Biden administration that the American people need. And so now, tragically, women, in the midst of these massive inflationary gas prices, are having to drive everywhere with the hope of being able to find substantive nutrition for their infants. It's critical.

The administration cares more about pronouns, about race division, about creating energy dependence than it does really caring about the American people.

Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., calls out President Biden's 'reprehensible' actions on the baby formula shortage, fentanyl and border crisis.

Rep. Murphy slams ‘Biden’s war on America’

Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., calls out President Biden’s ‘reprehensible’ actions on the baby formula shortage, fentanyl and border crisis.