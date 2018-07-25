Auto tariffs won’t be imposed on European Union: Wilbur Ross

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross told FOX Business' Lou Dobbs that the Trump administration won’t carry out its threat to impose auto tariffs while trade negotiations with the European Union are ongoing.

“The steel and aluminum tariffs remain in place and investigation on autos will continue,” Ross said during an interview on Wednesday. “It’s just we won't impose any auto tariffs as long as negotiations are progressing properly.”

President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker announced a trade agreement that involves working toward zero tariffs and resolving retaliatory tariffs.

“We have some tariffs that are retaliatory and that will get resolved as part of what we are doing,” Trump said on Wednesday from the White House’s Rose Garden.

Ross said a bilateral trade relationship between the U.S. and the EU would be beneficial when dealing with the escalating U.S. tariffs on goods from China.

“Assuming we do make a deal with the EU, it would be logical for the EU also to be supportive of us in the issues with China,” he said.