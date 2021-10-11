Austin 'welcoming' Tesla after California exit, mayor says

Austin Mayor Steve Adler discussed the cities' "welcoming" charm as tech companies, such as Tesla, make the big move to the Lone Star State. Adler explained why the city will be better equipped to handle challenges as more companies consider moving.

MAYOR STEVE ADLER: It is certainly true that Austin is a progressive city and a pretty conservative state… but I really think that the reason people come to Austin right now is because it's a welcoming city. It's a very entrepreneurial, creative, innovative city. It has the workforce, a trained workforce. It has the education levels. It has a lot of things that are… attractive.

Some of the reasons why Tesla left California Elon Musk said was because housing costs are so high. Well, housing costs are rising in Austin. Our hope is, is that players like Tesla are going to help us bring in the housing as part of their movement into the city. And I think that if we use the power we have right now to attract the kind of companies that are coming in, that also gives us the potential and hope to be able to better deal with the challenges that we have.

