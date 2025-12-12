Arizona city unanimously rejects AI data center after residents' outcry

The Chandler, Arizona, city council voted unanimously Thursday against clearing the way for construction of an AI data center.

Cheers and applause erupted after the unanimous vote outcome was announced.

Ahead of the vote, multiple people delivered remarks to register their opposition to the prospect of allowing the construction of the center, and some in the audience held signs opposing the proposed project.

Some people held up signs that read, "NO MORE DATACENTERS."

Former U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema had been lobbying in favor of the proposed project.

During an Oct. 15 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, she spoke out in support of allowing the project to proceed, noting she was there on behalf of Active Infrastructure and that she is co-chair of the AI Infrastructure Coalition.

Active Infrastructure is the developer that had been pushing for the project.

"Chandler right now has the opportunity to determine how and when these new, innovative AI data enters will be built. When federal preemption comes, we'll no longer have that privilege," Sinema warned.

The Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5-1 at that October meeting in favor of recommending approval of rezoning for the project.