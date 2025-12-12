Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Artificial intelligence
Published

Arizona city unanimously rejects AI data center after residents' outcry

Former US Sen Kyrsten Sinema had lobbied in favor of the proposed project

close
Cheers broke out as Chandler, Arizona, city councilmembers voted Thursday against approving a massive data center project. video

Chandler, Arizona, city council unanimously rejects AI data center

Cheers broke out as Chandler, Arizona, city councilmembers voted Thursday against approving a massive data center project.

The Chandler, Arizona, city council voted unanimously Thursday against clearing the way for construction of an AI data center.

Cheers and applause erupted after the unanimous vote outcome was announced.

Ahead of the vote, multiple people delivered remarks to register their opposition to the prospect of allowing the construction of the center, and some in the audience held signs opposing the proposed project. 

TIME MAGAZINE PUTS AI LEADERS ON ‘PERSON OF THE YEAR’ COVER

A man speaks in front of a crowd

A Tempe resident speaks in opposition of a proposed AI data center in Chandler, Ariz., at a city council meeting Dec. 11, 2025. (City of Chandler, Arizona / Fox News)

Some people held up signs that read, "NO MORE DATACENTERS."

Former U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema had been lobbying in favor of the proposed project.

KYRSTEN SINEMA WARNS US ADVERSARY WILL PROGRAM AI WITH ‘CHINESE VALUES’ IF AMERICA FALLS BEHIND IN TECH RACE

Then-Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in 2024

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., at the U.S. Capitol before the Senate passed procedural votes on the House-passed foreign aid package April 23, 2024. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images / Getty Images)

During an Oct. 15 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, she spoke out in support of allowing the project to proceed, noting she was there on behalf of Active Infrastructure and that she is co-chair of the AI Infrastructure Coalition.

Active Infrastructure is the developer that had been pushing for the project.

"Chandler right now has the opportunity to determine how and when these new, innovative AI data enters will be built. When federal preemption comes, we'll no longer have that privilege," Sinema warned.

DATA CENTERS RAPIDLY TRANSFORMING SMALL-TOWN AMERICA

close
FOX Business’ Ashley Webster reports on ‘enormous’ data centers sprouting up across the U.S. at rapid rates, creating jobs but also detractors on ‘Making Money.’  video

Data centers set up shop in small towns across the US

FOX Business’ Ashley Webster reports on ‘enormous’ data centers sprouting up across the U.S. at rapid rates, creating jobs but also detractors on ‘Making Money.’ 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5-1 at that October meeting in favor of recommending approval of rezoning for the project.