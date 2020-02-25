Expand / Collapse search
Are Bloomberg's gun control initiatives hurting him in the Democratic race?

Loesch said that Sanders has said many of the same things such as banning semi automatic rifles and universal background checks

Mike Bloomberg is using gun control as major focus of his campaign and using it to fight against Bernie Sanders.

That is the observation of author and radio host Dana Loesch.

"I think its weird that he chose this as the way to attack the socialist,"  Loesch told FOX Business' Kennedy. "Instead of maybe doing something around the economy."

Loesch said that Sanders has said many of the same things such as banning semi automatic rifles and universal background checks.

"He wants the stuff that every other gun control states say."

"This is a socialist primary, this isn't a democratic primary. We have seen the last of  any non-socialist democratic candidates," said Loesch.

