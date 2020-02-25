Are Bloomberg's gun control initiatives hurting him in the Democratic race?

Mike Bloomberg is using gun control as major focus of his campaign and using it to fight against Bernie Sanders.

Continue Reading Below

That is the observation of author and radio host Dana Loesch.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"I think its weird that he chose this as the way to attack the socialist," Loesch told FOX Business' Kennedy. "Instead of maybe doing something around the economy."

Loesch said that Sanders has said many of the same things such as banning semi automatic rifles and universal background checks.

"He wants the stuff that every other gun control states say."

"This is a socialist primary, this isn't a democratic primary. We have seen the last of any non-socialist democratic candidates," said Loesch.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS