AOC joins climate change protesters accused of blocking entrance to WH

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., joined hundreds of protesters outside the White House on Monday demanding that the Biden administration devotes more attention to climate change, particularly in his massive infrastructure package.

Protesters from the Sunrise Movement gathered outside the White House to tell President Biden that he is not "fulfilling his climate promises."

"We need this infrastructure bill to meet the intersecting crisis this country is facing," the group tweeted. A photo that was shared on the group’s Twitter account claimed to show Secret Service agents arresting some members at the White House’s entrance. Some of the signs read, "#NoClimateNoDeal."

Ocasio-Cortez retweeted a post from the group that showed her with Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo.

"It’s always a justice party when @CoriBush has the mic," Ocasio-Cortez posted.

Biden has been on the receiving end of criticism from progressives who believe that the toned-down infrastructure deal falls short of his $2.3 trillion plan that he outlined in March. An infrastructure spending framework negotiated by the White House and a bipartisan group of lawmakers carries a price tag of $973 billion over five years, or $1.2 trillion over eight years.

Biden wrote an op-ed on Yahoo! that defended the deal that he said will create millions of jobs for years to come and add trillion in economic growth. He admitted that the bill is missing some key climate initiatives, but he said he intends to pass those in a future reconciliation bill.

"The infrastructure deal nonetheless represents a crucial step forward in building our clean energy future," he wrote. "It would make the largest investment in clean energy transmission in American history, modernizing our power grid to accelerate the build-out of zero-carbon, renewable energy. It would replace thousands of gas-guzzling buses with clean, electric ones — including 35,000 electric school buses. It would cap abandoned wells leaking methane gas."

Ocasio-Cortez cautioned Biden against compromising on a bipartisan infrastructure package, calling on the White House to avoid being "limited by Republicans" on the size and scope of the next economic spending bill.

"In those areas where there is agreement, Republicans are more than welcome to join so that we can get this work on infrastructure done," Ocasio-Cortez said during an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press." "But that doesn’t mean the president should be limited by Republicans, particularly when we have a House majority, we have 50 Democratic senators and we have the White House."

