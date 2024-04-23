Antisemitic protests force Harvard, Cal Poly Humboldt to implement closures, Columbia goes hybrid

Two universities on opposite coasts have implemented closures of varying degrees on their campuses as numerous colleges across the U.S. are experiencing anti-Israel protests, forcing one, Columbia University, to go hybrid.

California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt shuttered its entire campus late Monday and will keep it that way through Wednesday, according to a post on the college’s website.

The closure stems from people occupying a building on Cal Poly Humboldt’s campus Monday evening as a form of protest against Israel.

The demonstration involved "hundreds" of individuals as of Monday night, according to local outlet KRCR. There reportedly may have been some arrests.

In its late Monday night post, the school cited the "safety of the campus community" as the reasoning behind closing down its campus.

"Buildings are locked down and key cards will not work. Those who are able to work remotely will continue to do so," the university said. "In-person classes and activities are transitioning to remote where possible."

Meanwhile, on the East Coast, Harvard University has reportedly closed Harvard Yard, a massive grassy area nestled in the middle of the Ivy League campus. The closure started Sunday and will last through Friday, according to the Harvard Crimson, which first reported the move.

"Harvard Yard is closed to the public through Friday, April 26," a Harvard web page for visitors said Tuesday morning. "During this time no tour groups are permitted in the Yard."

Harvard reportedly put up signage at Harvard Yard indicating only those with school IDs would be allowed to enter.

"Structures, including tents and tables, are not permitted are not permitted in the Yard without prior permission. Blocking pedestrian pathways or access to building entrances is prohibited. Students violating these policies are subject to disciplinary action," the sign also read, according to a photo taken and published by the Crimson.

Harvard experienced a anti-Israel protest at Harvard Yard involving over 200 people late last week. On Monday, dozens of Harvard students reportedly went to the nearby Massachusetts Institute of Technology and participated in sit-in demonstrations there, according to the Crimson.

Numerous universities in America have experienced anti-Israel protests in recent days. In some instances, students have built encampments on campus.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas began in early October after an attack by Hamas terrorists.

