Anthony Scaramucci Remains Patient, Confident About Potential White House Role

Though SkyBridge Capital Founder Anthony Scaramucci has yet to land a job in the Trump administration, he responded to expectations he will eventually join the Trump White House. “Well, that’s my expectation as well.”

Scaramucci told the FOX Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo he has continued to be in contact with the administration. “I’ve had several conversations with Steve Bannon [Trump Chief Strategist] and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus."

Scaramucci said the slow process of detaching himself from his hedge fund business had delayed a move to join the Trump administration. “Unfortunately, our business, SkyBridge Capital, very complex business, was sold on January 17, likely to close April 15 thereabout. And I think when you look at the potential issues around the business and the recusals, I think it’s just better to cut cleanly, get the cash and then, you know, start the job.”

Scaramucci says the White House agreed that it was best to finalize the process of ending his relationship with SkyBridge first in an effort to avoid any perceptions of a conflict of interest.

“I think Reince Priebus and the White House counsel think that’s the cleanest way to do it and so we’re just being very patient.”