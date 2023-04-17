Anheuser-Busch accused of racist hiring practices under 'cloak of equity': lawsuit

Anheuser-Busch, the maker of Bud Light, is being accused of discriminatory practices related to a program aimed at providing opportunities to minorities and women.

American First Legal, a conservative legal group set up by former Trump adviser Stephen Miller, filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the brewing company and sent a letter to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleging it has engaged in discriminatory hiring practices.

CRITICS OBLITERATE ANHEUSER-BUSCH CEO'S ‘NOTHING’ STATEMENT AMID BUD LIGHT-DYLAN MULVANEY UPROAR: A ‘DISASTER’

It said the "woke" company "proudly" discriminates based on race, color, national origin and sex under the "cloak of equity." It cited the company's Leadership Accelerator Program, which provides mentorship, executive interaction and other opportunities but excludes White and Asian Americans.

"This is not a regular corporate program – rather, the company describes the role as focusing on hiring the next generation of leaders within the North American Sustainability and Procurement department," the letter states. "In other words, it is a fast-track program to executive leadership positions at Anheuser-Busch, and it is limited to candidates based on race. The proforma Equal Opportunity Employer language at the end of the posting does mask the company’s discriminatory intent and purpose."

The allegations come as Bud Light has been under a firestorm over its partnership with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"As the corporation responsible for Bud Light, and as an eager and willing partner with and funder of "transgender activist" and biological male Dylan Mulvaney, it is safe to assume that the company’s definition of a woman is not limited to biological females," the group said in a news release announcing the lawsuit.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Anheuser-Busch.