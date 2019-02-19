Andrew McCabe can't be trusted, Congressman Jim Jordan says

The former head of the FBI, Andrew McCabe, said Tuesday he informed the so-called “Gang of 8” the FBI was opening an investigation into President Trump in 2017.

McCabe has been accused of lying under oath and his ex-boss, former FBI Director James Comey, has directly contradicted this revelation, saying that the president was not under investigation by the law enforcement agency.

Ohio Republican Congressman Jim Jordan, a ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, told FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs "you can’t trust anything Andy McCabe says."

"He wants everyone to believe he’s a boy scout, but he lied three times under oath, he’s under investigation by the justice department, he was fired because he lied," he said Tuesday.