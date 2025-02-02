American Gas Association reacts to Trump announcement of energy tariffs on Canada, Mexico

The American Gas Association says it is working with President Donald Trump's administration to "mitigate" potential rising costs as part of Trump's new tariffs on Canada and Mexico.

The AGA noted in a statement that roughly 9% of U.S. natural gas supplies are sourced from Canada. AGA President and CEO Karen Harbert affirmed her intent to work with the Trump administration in another public statement.

"Energy security is national security, and our highly integrated North American natural gas delivery system is critical to ensuring our nation’s safety and fueling our homes and vital industries. AGA is dedicated to continuing to work with President Trump to help ensure affordable and reliable energy for American families and businesses and mitigate any potential effects of these tariffs on home heating and business costs," said Harbert.

Trump imposed 25% import tariffs on both Mexico and Canada on Saturday, as well as a 10% tariff on Chinese imports. The energy tariffs applied to Canada are limited to 10%, the administration noted.

Energy resources from Canada will have a lower 10% tariff, according to the White House. In a statement obtained by Fox News Saturday, the Trump administration said the action is a response to an "extraordinary threat posed by illegal aliens and drugs, including deadly fentanyl, (that) constitutes a national emergency."

"This challenge threatens the fabric of our society," the executive order states. "Gang members, smugglers, human traffickers, and illicit drugs of all kinds have poured across our borders and into our communities.

"Canada has played a central role in these challenges, including by failing to devote sufficient attention and resources or meaningfully coordinate with United States law enforcement partners to effectively stem the tide of illicit drugs."

Canada and Mexico each announced tariffs on U.S. imports on Saturday in retaliation for Trump placing tariffs on the two countries.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau argued on Saturday that the move "split us apart instead of bringing us together." His administration has imposed a 25% tariff on some $155 billion worth of U.S. imports.

"It is going to have real consequences for people, for workers on both sides of our border," he said. "We don’t want to be here. We didn’t ask for this, but we will not back down in standing up both for Canadians and for the incredible successful relationship between Canada and the United States."

Fox News' Landon Mion contributed to this report