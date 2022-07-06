Amazon scores Ukrainian award for helping with the war

Amazon on Wednesday was awarded the "Distinction of the World" by Ukrainian officials for its help in aiding Kyiv in its war against Russia.

"Amazon AWS has been actively supporting Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation," the Ministry of Digital Development said according to a report by Interfax. "The company helped save our digital infrastructure during the war."

The ministry championed Amazon’s help to secure Ukraine’s "state registries and critical databases" by transferring them to the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud.

"And from the first days of the war, it banned registration [of] new customers from Russia and Belarus," the ministry added.

The ministry’s Deputy Prime Minister, Mikhail Fedorov, also reportedly spoke with Director of State Transformation of Amazon AWS, Liam Maxwell, on ways the tech giant and the Ukrainian government can cooperate further as the war-torn nation looks to rebuild.

"Maxwell noted that the company is ready to help with technological solutions for the digitalization of the public sector and the judicial system," the ministry said.

Amazon has joined the ranks of other top companies like Google and Microsoft which had previously received the award reportedly created by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The "Distinction of the World" was established as a form of appreciation for companies, governments, officials and world leaders who have supported Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion.

Amazon has further assisted Ukraine in its fight against Russia by providing $2 million in donated products to help Ukrainian refugees resettle in the U.S.

Additionally, the cloud platform announced earlier this month that it had made two training programs, AWS Educate and AWS Academy, more accessible to Ukrainians.

Both programs will help Ukrainians access cloud training resources and job pools.