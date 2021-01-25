Amazon employees gave millions to Biden, strongly outweighing cash for Trump, data shows

Amazon employees showered Joe Biden's presidential campaign with cash during the 2020 election, funneling millions of dollars to the then-candidate — far more than they gave to Republican Donald Trump.

Figures published by the Center for Responsive Politics show that Amazon workers gave more than $2.22 million to Biden's presidential campaign during the election, and $934,747 to the DNC Services Corp.

The third-highest donation by Amazon employees went to Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. Sanders, a self-declared democratic socialist who frequently battles with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, received $803,732 from individuals who work at the e-commerce behemoth.

By comparison, then-President Trump received just $260,140 in donations from Amazon workers. Of the top 10 political candidates and organizations that Amazon employees donated to, Trump is the only Republican.

Other top recipients included Georgia Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, who won their respective challenges against Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, Jaime Harrison, who lost the South Carolina senatorial race to Republican Lindsey Graham and 2020 Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang.

Under campaign finance laws, companies are prohibited from donating directly to political campaigns. But donors associated with those companies, including their employees and any political PAC, are allowed to give money to candidates.

Biden reaped millions from other Big Tech employees, as well: According to the Center for Responsive Politics, workers at Alphabet, Amazon, Facebook, Apple and Microsoft shelled out a combined $12.3 million to Biden, and millions more to other Democrats in high-profile races.

The newly inaugurated president has yet to propose any tech-related legislation, but has previously said he wants to revoke Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which shields companies from liability for what users post and gives them broad authority to decide how to regulate content on their platforms. Trump repeatedly pushed for the section's repeal.

“The idea that it’s a tech company is that Section 230 should be revoked, immediately should be revoked, number one," Biden told The New York Times last January. "For [Facebook CEO Mark] Zuckerberg and other platforms. It should be revoked because it is not merely an internet company. It is propagating falsehoods they know to be false.”

At the end of November, a group of 33 consumer and advocacy organizations urged Biden in an open letter "to exclude Big Tech executives, lobbyists, lawyers and consultants” from his administration.

"Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, and Microsoft once promised innovation and opportunity, and while they continue to provide many remarkable products, they now represent serious threats to privacy, democracy, innovation, and Americans’ economic well-being," the letter said.