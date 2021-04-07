Alveda King slams Biden’s 'Jim Crow' rhetoric over Georgia's law: ‘He is not telling the truth’

Dr. Alveda King, the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., slammed President Biden’s “Jim Crow” rhetoric about Georgia's voting law on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" on Wednesday, arguing that “he is not telling the truth.”

“Voter identification is not voter suppression,” the Fox News contributor said.

Georgia’s sweeping new voting reforms have drawn a firestorm of criticism from Democrats and even major corporations, with brazen comparisons to "Jim Crow" era restrictions with arguments that it puts Black voters at a disadvantage because it makes voting less accessible. Proponents of the law have argued that it offers more voting opportunities than those that were in place before the pandemic.

President Biden, who ran on a platform of unifying the country, called the new Republican law "Jim Crow on steroids" and endorsed calls to move the Major League Baseball All-Star game out of Atlanta in 2021 in response to the new election law that has sparked the fierce backlash among liberals.

"Imagine passing a law saying you cannot provide water or food for someone standing in line to vote, can't do that? C'mon!" the president said during an interview on ESPN late last month. "Or you're going to close a polling place at 5 o'clock when working people just get off? This is all about keeping working folks and ordinary folks that I grew up with from being able to vote."

Biden's claim that the new law forbids water or food omits the statute in the legislation that allows "self-service water from an unattended receptacle" for voters waiting in line. Also, Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler pointed out that the president repeated his "Four-Pinocchio claim" about polls closing at 5 o'clock.

"Nope, that's not in the law," Kessler tweeted.

“President Biden is very adept at race-baiting. He and all of his cohorts and colleagues are,” King said on Wednesday. “If you throw skin color into a discussion and you step on the emotions of people who have fought to be considered equal in the United States, then you’re going to immediately get support and confusion for that position.”

“He is not telling the truth,” she stressed. “Voter identification is not voter suppression.”

“He knows that, but he’s relying on the emotions of the people who have been downtrodden for so long to be so disturbed and so outraged that they will not see and hear what is really going on,” she continued.

When King, a former Georgia State legislator, was asked if she would have voted for the new voting law, she said she would have, acknowledging that she doesn’t think “it solves everything.”

She explained that she believes the new law came “a little bit too late.”

“They should have done something before the last election honestly because so many irregularities and so many strange things happened and yet something must be done,” she explained. “So absolutely, I would have voted for it, but I would have been fighting for it long before this point.”

A White House spokesperson did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment.

Fox News’ David Rutz and Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.