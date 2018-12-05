Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is face of Democratic socialism: Kennedy

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the face of Democratic socialism, and since her brain is as empty as the promises of unfettered statism I am absolutely fine with that. Every time she makes another gaffe it only highlights how horrible this system is, and how the bubble-wrapped, utopian pipe dream that has been sold like Florida swampland to gullible college students will ultimately implode from its own dead weight.

Ocasio-Cortez supposedly has an economics degree, which I imagine she got through the mail by clipping box tops off her Panda Puffs cereal, because she certainly didn't have to sit through any actual classes or some rational nuggets would've seeped into her brain through accidental osmosis.

She misread an article from "The Nation" where a Michigan state economics professor documented $21 trillion in "unsupported accounting adjustments" from the Defense Department. That means money was moving mysteriously, in and out, through an opaque budgetary system and it's impossible to see what cancels each other out. Of course, Alexandria's reading comprehension is as solid as her basic math, so she took that to mean the Pentagon was hiding $21 trillion in a camoflauge steamer trunk and if she could find it and pry it open, it would almost single-handedly fund single-payer insurance.

She tweeted: "$21 trillion of pentagon financial transactions could not be traced, documented, or explained. $21t in pentagon accounting errors. Medicare for all costs ~$32t. That means 66% of medicare for all could have been funded already by the pentagon. And that's before our premiums."

Oh dear, that's not how it works. The total Pentagon budget for the 17-year-period the study covers was only $9 trillion dollars, so there's not some magical stash you can trade for Band-Aid and aspirins in the cellar.

My problem isn't with how Ms. Ocasio-Cortez looks or what she wears or how she talks. It's that she's been thrown so many softballs that leftist interviewers are getting group rate Tommy John surgery and she never corrects her fundamental flaws or does basic research to fix her fuzzy math. Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez called her the "future of the Democratic party" and I hope, like this recent flirtation with diet communism, that future is short-lived and soon corrected.