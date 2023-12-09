Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Military & Defense
Published

Air Force offers up to $600K in bonuses to retain pilots

Eligible active-duty aviators have until Aug. 1 to sign up

close
Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, reacts to President Biden funneling billions into green energy and military readiness on ‘The Evening Edit.’ video

The left is using the military as a social experiment: Rep. Pat Fallon

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, reacts to President Biden funneling billions into green energy and military readiness on ‘The Evening Edit.’

Aiming to address U.S. military pilot shortages, the Air Force recently said it will offer up to $600,000 in bonuses over the next 12 years. 

The bonuses range from $15,0000 to $50,000 per year for contracts ranging from three to 12 years of additional service, the Air Force said in a Nov. 30 press release

US Air Force

The U.S. Air Force 98 FTS Wings of Blue on their entrance to the field during pregame ceremonies before the Falcons played the Army West Point Black Knights, Nov. 4, in Denver. (Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/File / Getty Images)

The Air Force says the bonuses will be available through two programs for the fiscal year 2024: the FY24 Experienced Aviator Retention Incentive (EARI) and the FY24 Demonstration Bonus. 

RUSSIA IS ‘CONSTANTLY TARGETING’ NATO, US FORCES FOR CYBER INFORMATION: GEORGE KURTZ

EARI builds on prior initiatives to "deliberately shape and retain experienced rated officers to meet Air Force retention, training, and mission readiness requirements to maintain the lethality of the force," the Air Force says. 

Eligible active-duty aviators have until Aug. 1 to sign up. 

"In today’s strategic environment, the requirement to preserve critical skills in our Air Force has never been more important," said Air Force Maj. Gen. Adrian Spain, Director of Training and Readiness, Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations at Headquarters.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP 

"Retaining these professional aviators’ experience and expertise within the Total Force is imperative in order to outpace future challenges that may emerge throughout the spectrum of conflict." 