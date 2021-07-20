RNC sets fundraising records as it aims to regain congressional majorities

EXCLUSIVE: The Republican National Committee (RNC) says it hauled in $16.3 million in fundraising in June and $40.5 million during the April-June second quarter, records for a post-presidential election year.

The RNC, sharing its fundraising figures first with Fox News on Tuesday ahead of their filing with the Federal Election Commission, also spotlighted that the national party committee has raked in $85 million during the first half of this year, has $81.7 million cash on hand, and no debt.

GOP TARGETS BIDEN, CONGRESSIONAL DEMOCRATS, OVER INFLATION

June’s haul is an increase from the $11.1 million the RNC raised in May, with the second quarter total slightly behind the $44.4 million the committee brought in during the January-March first quarter of fundraising.

Aiming to recapture House and Senate majorities that the GOP lost in the past two election cycles, the RNC said that in May it transferred $5 million each to the National Republican Congressional Committee and the National Republican Senatorial Committee, the reelection arms of House and Senate Republicans.

"The RNC’s fundraising success is powering our unprecedented operation that will continue to fight back against the Democrats’ assault on election integrity, fight back against big tech censorship, and propel Republican candidates to success in 2022, winning back our majorities in the House and the Senate," RNC spokesperson Emma Vaughn told Fox News.

The rival Democratic National Committee (DNC) has yet to announce its June and second-quarter figures, but it brought in $12.1 million in May, with $59 million cash on hand at the start of June.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The RNC, in announcing its numbers, also touted its multi-million-dollar investments into litigation and "on-the-ground election integrity efforts," its "permanent, data-drive ground game operation," and its "commitment to continue their organizing efforts in Asian-Pacific American, Black, and Hispanic communities in key states across the country."

The committee also noted that it spent $1 million to run an ad featuring GOP Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, who gave the Republican response to President Biden’s joint address to Congress, and a seven-figure ad buy to run spots earlier this month around Major League Baseball’s All-Star game. Republicans repeatedly blasted Major League Baseball’s moving of the All-Star game from Georgia to protest the state’s controversial new election law.