After New York attack, Trump pushes 'merit based' U.S. visa system

WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday criticized the nation's visa system in the wake of Tuesday's truck attack in New York City that left eight dead, blaming Democrats and pressing a 'merit based' program for immigrants to the United States.

"The terrorist came into our country through what is called the 'Diversity Visa Lottery Program,' a Chuck Schumer beauty. I want merit based," Trump wrote in a post on Twitter, referring to the Senate Democratic leader.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)