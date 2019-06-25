Search

Acting head of U.S. immigration agency expected to step down: Report

In this April 5, 2019, file photo, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection vehicle sits near the wall as President Donald Trump visits a new section of the border wall with Mexico in Calexico. Under pressure to show they have solutions, Democrats are ho (AP)

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - The acting commissioner of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency is expected to step down in the coming weeks, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing a federal official.

John Sanders has led the agency since a reshuffle of the immigration agencies by President Donald Trump. Sanders's resignation comes amid an outcry over the treatment of detained migrant children, the Times reported.

(Reporting by Makini Brice Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)