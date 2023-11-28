More than 3,000 auto dealers sign letter opposing Biden's electric vehicle mandate

A coalition of more than 3,000 auto dealers nationwide is sending an open letter to President Biden, calling on him to "tap the brakes" on his administration's aggressive electric vehicle (EV) push.

The coalition — which includes dealers located in all 50 states and who collectively sell every major car brand — is taking particular aim at the Biden administration's tailpipe emissions standards released earlier this year which are the most aggressive federal regulations of their kind ever issued. Under the regulations proposed by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the majority of new vehicle purchases will be electric within a decade.

"These vehicles are ideal for many people, and we believe their appeal will grow over time," the dealers wrote in their letter to Biden on Tuesday. "The reality, however, is that electric vehicle demand today is not keeping up with the large influx of BEVs [battery electric vehicles] arriving at our dealerships prompted by the current regulations. BEVs are stacking up on our lots."

"Last year, there was a lot of hope and hype about EVs," the letter continued. "Early adopters formed an initial line and were ready to buy these vehicles as soon as we had them to sell. But that enthusiasm has stalled. Today, the supply of unsold BEVs is surging, as they are not selling nearly as fast as they are arriving at our dealerships -- even with deep price cuts, manufacturer incentives, and generous government incentives."

They added that, while the goals of the EPA regulations are admirable, they are also "unrealistic based on current and forecasted customer demand." The dealers further noted that the best indicator of customer demand in the auto marketplace is how EVs are stacking up in their lots.

The letter further noted that there are many issues facing the EV industry such as lacking charging infrastructure, energy grid instability and a lack of reliable mineral supplies vital for EV batteries.

"Mr. President, it is time to tap the brakes on the unrealistic government electric vehicle mandate. Allow time for the battery technology to advance. Allow time to make BEVs more affordable. Allow time to develop domestic sources for the minerals to make batteries," the letter stated.

"Allow time for the charging infrastructure to be built and prove reliable. And most of all, allow time for the American consumer to get comfortable with the technology and make the choice to buy an electric vehicle."

The EPA's tailpipe regulations, which were unveiled in a joint announcement with the White House in April, will impact car model years 2027 through 2032 and are designed to improve air quality and reduce U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. According to the White House, under the regulations, 67% of new sedan, crossover, SUV and light truck purchases, up to 50% of bus and garbage truck purchases, 35% of short-haul freight tractor purchases, and 25% of long-haul freight tractor purchases could be electric by 2032.

Biden previously set a goal of ensuring 50% of car purchases are electric by 2030. The White House said the rules would provide a "clear pathway for a continued rise in EV sales."

"With the mandates they are putting in place, they are forcing the consumer to buy something that they don't want," said Tom Maoli — one of the letter's signatories and the founder of New Jersey-based auto group Celebrity Motor Cars which operates multiple dealerships — in an interview with Fox News Digital. "Consumers are not buying into the electric vehicle market right now because the infrastructure is not there, they're concerned about the range and it's 20 to 30% higher to buy the vehicle."

"Even with the incentives that the manufacturers are offering, and that the government is offering, consumers just don't want to buy it," he continued. "The president needs to back off on mandates and allow the river to take its course. EVs will survive, they'll be a part of the marketplace. But they have to let the consumer decide which vehicle they want, how they're going to get their families around and where they're going to spend their money."

Gas-powered cars represented 93% of all new car sales in 2022, according to a report from the Alliance for Automotive Innovation. And EVs remain far more expensive and less efficient than alternatives. In addition, experts have warned that switching too quickly to EVs may present a national security risk given China's dominance of the global EV industry.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), for example, China produces about 75% of all lithium-ion batteries, a key component of EVs, worldwide. The nation also boasts 70% of production capacity for cathodes and 85% for anodes, two key parts of such batteries.