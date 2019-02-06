Signs your significant other is being financially unfaithful

Valentine's Day is rapidly approaching, and it's a big day for consumer spending. Lovesick shoppers are expected to spend more than $20 billion this year in Cupid’s name.

While that may come as no surprise, here are some of the more “who knew?” financial facts when it comes to love and money.

"I do" to love

Americans may not be embracing marriage the way they used to, but the good news is that love is still the top reason people marry. In fact, according to the Pew Research Center, 88 percent of those surveyed say it's all about love, and that's way ahead of other factors, including money. Just 28 percent cited financial stability as an important reason to marry.

Bad credit can be a deal breaker

A poll from Credit Sesame shows that a whopping 72 percent wouldn’t marry someone if they had bad credit. And this makes sense: after all, it can put a strain on the relationship, particularly if your significant other doesn't make any effort or has no interest in improving his/her credit.

"You'd be starting out from a total disadvantage that can lead to even bigger problems down the line," says Lynnette Khalfani-Cox, CEO and co-founder of AskTheMoneyCoach.com. "You really can’t blame people for wanting to stack the odds in their favor -- romantically and financially -- by choosing a mate with good credit."

Financial infidelity is … common

Get this: 29 million Americans are hiding a checking, savings, or credit card account from a live-in spouse or partner, according to a new CreditCards.com report.

Committing financial infidelity is a dangerous thing to do because it exhibits a disregard for the most fundamental parts of a healthy relationship: trust and communication. About 20 percent of those surveyed say that financial infidelity is worse than a sexually unfaithful partner.

What are the warning signs that someone is committing financial adultery?

"There are a lot of red flags everyone should be aware of," says Khalfani-Cox, including statements for a credit card you know nothing about, cash that has mysteriously gone missing, new possessions/toys you know nothing about, overly generous behavior and changes in habits.

"If someone is keeping you in the dark about finances, you have to wonder what else they’re hiding," says Khalfani-Cox.

Money stress and … divorce?

If you're fighting over money with your better half, join the club. Couples argue more about money than anything else, including sex and household chores.

"Money is the 'Number One' cause of stress in relationships and having financial arguments is the top predictor of divorce," says Khalfani-Cox.

Vera Gibbons is the Founder of nonpoliticalnews.com which produces “NoPo” - a free daily newsletter that covers and curates non-political news only within Consumer/Personal Finance; Health & Wellness; Fashion/Beauty; Fitness/Diet.