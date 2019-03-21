Want to live in a big US city? Here's what you need to earn

While home prices are expensive, those looking to live in one of the country’s biggest cities might be surprised at where they could afford a home.

For those looking for a bargain, however, California might not be the state for you. Overall, the Golden State’s largest cities are among the most expensive in the U.S.

Personal finance and financial technology company SmartAsset examined home values, down payments, property tax rates, homeowners insurance and other monthly debt payments to assess how much it would take to live in different large U.S. cities.

The study found that some cities – including San Antonio and Philadelphia – are still relatively affordable. Americans with $65,000 could afford to live in these metros, even with other debt obligations.

Here’s the salary it would require to live in ten of the biggest U.S. cities, as compiled by SmartAsset:

1. San Francisco, California

Median home value: $1.1 million

Salary needed to afford home payments: $172,153

Salary needed to afford home payments with $500 in monthly debt payments: $188,819

Salary needed to afford home payments with $1,000 in monthly debt payments: $205,486

2. San Jose, California

Median home value: $854,700

Salary needed to afford home payments: $137,304

Salary needed to afford home payments with $500 in monthly debt payments: $153,971

Salary needed to afford home payments with $1,000 in monthly debt payments: $170,637

3. Los Angeles, California

Median home value: $647,000

Salary needed to afford home payments: $101,420

Salary needed to afford home payments with $500 in monthly debt payments: $118,087

Salary needed to afford home payments with $1,000 in monthly debt payments: $134,753

4. New York, New York

Median home value: $609,500

Salary needed to afford home payments: $98,082

Salary needed to afford home payments with $500 in monthly debt payments: $114,749

Salary needed to afford home payments with $1,000 in monthly debt payments: $131,415

5. San Diego, California

Median home value: $600,300

Salary needed to afford home payments: $94,766

Salary needed to afford home payments with $500 in monthly debt payments: $111,433

Salary needed to afford home payments with $1,000 in monthly debt payments: $128,100

6. Austin, Texas

Median home value: $332,700

Salary needed to afford home payments: $61,856

Salary needed to afford home payments with $500 in monthly debt payments: $78,523

Salary needed to afford home payments with $1,000 in monthly debt payments: $95,190

7. Chicago, Illinois

Median home value: $255,900

Salary needed to afford home payments: $46,370

Salary needed to afford home payments with $500 in monthly debt payments: $63,037

Salary needed to afford home payments with $1,000 in monthly debt payments: $79,704

8. Phoenix, Arizona

Median home value: $231,000

Salary needed to afford home payments: $35,953

Salary needed to afford home payments with $500 in monthly debt payments: $52,620

Salary needed to afford home payments with $1,000 in monthly debt payments: $69,287

9. Fort Worth, Texas

Median home value: $169,400

Salary needed to afford home payments: $32,953

Salary needed to afford home payments with $500 in monthly debt payments: $49,619

Salary needed to afford home payments with $1,000 in monthly debt payments: $66,286

10. Dallas, Texas

Median home value: $190,600

Salary needed to afford home payments: $35,757

Salary needed to afford home payments with $500 in monthly debt payments: $52,424

Salary needed to afford home payments with $1,000 in monthly debt payments: $69,090