This new credit card automatically cancels free trials so you won't be charged

If you forget to cancel subscriptions after getting a free trial and you hate being charged for it, there’s a new credit card that can help.

The virtual card, from the company DoNotPay, was released Wednesday and will automatically cancel a subscription after a free trial period has ended.

People can sign up for free trials on services like Amazon Prime, Netflix or Spotify using the DoNotPay card instead of a real credit card.

According to a tweet from the company’s founder, people who use the card won’t ever be charged.

“We *guarantee* to never charge you for anything made on the card. No credit check, 100% approval and it is not linked to a bank,” Joshua Browder wrote on Wednesday.

“When using the card, you can use any name and address, protecting your privacy. We also offer unlimited ‘fake forwarding emails’ that send to your real email address. In the process, DoNotPay automatically disables all read receipt, pixel and location tracking,” he added in another tweet.

When the trial ends, the card automatically declines to be charged, so users don’t have to remember to cancel, according to Wired.

DoNotPay will send emails to users to alert when the trial starts and ends in case they decide they want to start paying for the service after all.

However, the virtual credit card cannot be used to make actual purchases, the outlet reported.

“The idea for this product came when I realized I was being charged for a $21.99 gym membership from over a year ago that I was never using,” Browder told Wired.

On Twitter Wednesday, Browder also announced the release of another product on DoNotPay’s app — a service to actually pay for parking tickets online.

Browder originally created DoNotPay to be “the world’s first robot lawyer.” The app can help users contact corporations with problems, dispute parking tickets and sue others for money owed, according to the app description.