Vermont will pay you $10,000 to relocate. Here’s why.

Heads up, if you’re looking to relocate somewhere a little more scenic, and a little less populated: Vermont is paying people $10,000 to relocate to the state -- so long as they work remotely for an out-of-state employer.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott on Wednesday signed into law in May a bill that will grant a number of newcomers a $10,000 stipend to help with the moving fees. The bill officially went into effect on Jan. 1.

People who choose to relocate and take part in the program are required to be full-time employees of companies that are based outside of Vermont.

Workers will receive $5,000 per year after submitting reimbursement forms that prove they used the money for moving costs. In order to become eligible, applicants must become full-time residents of Vermont.

The Green Mountain State has a small and rapidly aging population. The initiative intends to rejuvenate the workforce -- and the tax base -- by recruiting new and younger workers.