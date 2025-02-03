Verizon clears $10M in debt for North Carolina residents impacted by Hurricane Helene

Verizon is teaming up with ForgiveCo to clear $10 million in consumer debt for more than 6,500 North Carolinians impacted by Hurricane Helene.

The communications company said the debt relief campaign is aimed at assisting with the ongoing recovery following the September 2024 storm.

ForgiveCo’s "random acts of kindness" purchased the debts in the form of medical, financial and other debts of necessity in the affected areas without any applications required and notified the lucky recipients through surprise letters, emails and text messages.

"Unpayable debt is a heavy burden that causes hardship for countless hardworking Americans," said Craig Antico, ForgiveCo Founder and CEO. "Often triggered by sudden medical events or accidents, the impact of natural disasters can further destabilize families and limit opportunities for generations. Through this effort, Verizon will bring transformative change to the lives of North Carolinians in crisis, leaving a lasting mark on future generations."

A news conference at Verizon’s South Asheville store announced that the debt had been forgiven and that no other action would be required by the recipients.

The random act of kindness was in addition to Verizon’s initial $400,000 donation to United Way of North Carolina following the storm.

"Verizon believes in the power of connection, not only through our technology but through the bonds we build with the communities we serve," said Leigh Anne Lanier, president of Verizon's Atlantic South Market. "To the 6,500 individuals impacted by this initiative and the broader Western North Carolina community, we are with you. We will always stand by you, not just as a business, but as a partner and a neighbor."

Basketball Hall of Fame coach and Asheville native, Roy Williams, signed on to deliver the news to the impacted families.

"Verizon’s random acts of kindness will lift up thousands of North Carolinians that were left vulnerable to Hurricane Helene’s devastation. These are challenging times, but I’ve seen the strength and resilience of this community. Verizon’s support is a powerful reminder that no one is alone, and together, we’ll rise stronger. It’s a privilege to share this message of hope with the incredible people of North Carolina," he said.