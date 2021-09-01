Today's average mortgage refinance rates settle at 180-day lows | Sept. 1, 2021

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own.

Based on data compiled by Credible, current mortgage refinance rates held steady since yesterday. The average rates across all refinance terms are currently lower than the 180-day average.

30-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.750%, unchanged

2.750%, unchanged 20-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.500%, unchanged

2.500%, unchanged 15-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.125%, unchanged

2.125%, unchanged 10-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.000%, unchanged

Rates last updated on Sept. 1, 2021. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here. Actual rates may vary.

Homeowners typically refinance for one (or more) of three basic reasons: to secure a lower interest rate, to reduce their total interest costs and to shorten their repayment term. Whatever your reason for refinancing, and whatever repayment term you choose, today’s low mortgage refinance rates provide ample opportunity to secure a better mortgage deal. If your goal is to pay the least amount of interest as possible, 10-year refinance rates, at just 2.000%, may be particularly attractive.

Current 30-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 30-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.750%. This is the same as yesterday.

Current 20-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 20-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.500%. This is the same as yesterday.

Current 15-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 15-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.125%. This is the same as yesterday.

Current 10-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 10-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.000%. This is the same as yesterday.

How mortgage refinance rates have changed

Today, mortgage refinance rates are mixed compared to this time last week.

30-year fixed refinance rates: 2.750%, down from 2.875% last week, -0.125

2.750%, down from 2.875% last week, -0.125 20-year fixed refinance rates: 2.500%, the same as last week

2.500%, the same as last week 15-year fixed refinance rates: 2.125%, the same as last week

2.125%, the same as last week 10-year fixed refinance rates: 2.000%, down from 2.125% last week, -0.125

The factors behind today’s refinance rates

Current refinance rates, like mortgage interest rates in general, are affected by many economic factors, like unemployment numbers and inflation. But your personal financial history will also determine the rates you’re offered when refinancing your mortgage.

Larger economic factors

Strength of the economy

Inflation rates

Employment

Consumer spending

Housing construction and other market conditions

Stock and bond markets

10-year Treasury yields

Federal Reserve policies

Personal economic factors

How to get your lowest mortgage refinance rate

If you’re interested in refinancing your mortgage, improving your credit score and paying down any other debt could secure you a lower rate. It’s also a good idea to compare rates from different lenders if you're hoping to refinance so you can find the best rate for your situation.

Borrowers can save $1,500 on average over the life of their loan by shopping for just one additional rate quote, and an average of $3,000 by comparing five rate quotes, according to research from Freddie Mac. Credible can help you compare multiple lenders at once in just a few minutes.

Are there any cons to refinancing?

Refinancing a mortgage can be a good way to lower interest costs over the life of a loan, shorten your repayment term or secure a lower interest rate. But refinancing has some potential pitfalls, too.

It’s possible for refinancing to actually cost you more money than you’ll save if:

You refinance into a repayment term that’s longer than your original mortgage. Longer repayment terms usually mean lower monthly payments — but higher interest rates and greater interest costs over the life of a loan. To reap the most savings from a refinance, try refinancing into a shorter term than you have for your current mortgage.

Longer repayment terms usually mean lower monthly payments — but higher interest rates and greater interest costs over the life of a loan. To reap the most savings from a refinance, try refinancing into a shorter term than you have for your current mortgage. You sell your home before you reach the break-even point on your new loan. Like your original mortgage, your refinance will come with closing costs. And it will take some time before your savings add up to as much as your closing costs.

That said, the con you need to consider first is closing costs. You’ll need to fund these from your own pocket or roll them into the loan (which raises its lifetime costs). Closing costs typically run 3% to 5% — or more — of the amount you’re borrowing. So if you want to refinance your $200,000 loan to get a lower interest rate, you’ll pay an estimated $6,000 to $10,000 in closing costs.

