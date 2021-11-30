Today's mortgage rates: 20-year rates free fall to lowest level in 7 days | Nov. 30, 2021

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own.

Based on data compiled by Credible, mortgage rates fell for three terms and remained unchanged for the shortest term since yesterday.

30-year fixed mortgage rates: 3.125%, down from 3.250%, -0.125

3.125%, down from 3.250%, -0.125 20-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.750%, down from 3.000%, -0.250

2.750%, down from 3.000%, -0.250 15-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.375%, down from 2.500%, -0.125

2.375%, down from 2.500%, -0.125 10-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.375%, unchanged

Rates last updated on Nov. 30, 2021.

What this means: Mortgage rates dropped for three terms today, meaning that homebuyers have an opportunity to lock in an interest-saving rate whether they want to finance a home purchase with a longer or shorter term. But mortgage experts have predicted slow, steady increases through the end of the year, so buyers might want to act sooner rather than later to secure a lower rate. Buyers who want to keep their monthly payment manageable while reaping interest savings might look to a 20-year term today: Rates for this term fell to a seven-day low.

Looking at today’s mortgage refinance rates

Despite mortgage experts’ predictions that rates will continue to rise at the end of the year, rates dropped for three out of four terms today. Homeowners who are considering a refinance might want to act quickly to lock in a money-saving rate. If you’re considering refinancing an existing home, check out what refinance rates look like:

30-year fixed-rate refinance: 3.050%, down from 3.250%, -0.200

3.050%, down from 3.250%, -0.200 20-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.750%, down from 2.875%, -0.125

2.750%, down from 2.875%, -0.125 15-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.375%, down from 2.500%, -0.125

2.375%, down from 2.500%, -0.125 10-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.375%, unchanged

Rates last updated on Nov. 30, 2021.

What credit score do I need to buy a house?

The credit score you’ll need to get a mortgage will vary depending on multiple factors, including the type of mortgage you apply for. Here are the general credit score requirements for some popular mortgage products.

FHA loans

The Federal Housing Administration, part of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, insures these loans, which are made by private lenders. It’s possible to qualify for an FHA loan with a credit score as low as 500, but you’ll need to have a down payment of at least 10%. With a credit score of 580 or higher, you’d only be required to put down 3.5%.

VA loans

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guarantees a portion of these loans, which are made by private lenders and are only available to active-duty military, veterans, and their spouses. VA loans have no minimum credit score requirement. But the VA guidelines help ensure applicants will have sufficient income to afford the loan.

USDA loans

Very low-income Americans who want to buy homes in certain rural areas may be eligible for a loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The USDA funds these loans, and there’s no minimum credit score requirement.

Conventional loans

A conventional loan is one that’s not backed by any government agency. To qualify for a conventional loan, you’ll typically need a credit score of at least 620 for fixed-rate loans, and 640 for adjustable-rate mortgages, according to Fannie Mae .

Current mortgage rates

Today’s average mortgage rate fell to 2.656% — the lowest it’s been in seven days.

The current interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 3.125%. This is down from yesterday. Thirty years is the most common repayment term for mortgages because 30-year mortgages typically give you a lower monthly payment. But they also typically come with higher interest rates, meaning you’ll ultimately pay more in interest over the life of the loan.

The current interest rate for a 20-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.750%. This is down from yesterday. Shortening your repayment term by just 10 years can mean you’ll get a lower interest rate — and pay less in total interest over the life of the loan.

The current interest rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.375%. This is down from yesterday. Fifteen-year mortgages are the second most-common mortgage term. A 15-year mortgage may help you get a lower rate than a 30-year term — and pay less interest over the life of the loan — while keeping monthly payments manageable.

The current interest rate for a 10-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.375%. This is the same as yesterday. Although less common than 30-year and 15-year mortgages, a 10-year fixed rate mortgage typically gives you lower interest rates and lifetime interest costs, but a higher monthly mortgage payment.

How Credible mortgage rates are calculated

Changing economic conditions, central bank policy decisions, investor sentiment, and other factors influence the movement of mortgage rates. Credible average mortgage rates and mortgage refinance rates are calculated based on information provided by partner lenders who pay compensation to Credible.

The rates assume a borrower has a 740 credit score and is borrowing a conventional loan for a single-family home that will be their primary residence. The rates also assume no (or very low) discount points and a down payment of 20%.

Credible mortgage rates will only give you an idea of current average rates. The rate you receive can vary based on a number of factors.

How mortgage rates have changed

Today, mortgage rates are mostly unchanged compared to this time last week.

30-year fixed mortgage rates: 3.125%, the same as last week

3.125%, the same as last week 20-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.750%, down from 3.000% last week, -0.250

2.750%, down from 3.000% last week, -0.250 15-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.375%, the same as last week

2.375%, the same as last week 10-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.375%, the same as last week

How do I choose a mortgage lender?

A mortgage is likely the largest debt you’ll take on in life — one that will take decades to repay. So it’s critical to make sure you choose a mortgage lender and mortgage that work best for your needs and financial situation.

Here are some tips to help you choose a mortgage lender:

Comparison shop. Compare rates and terms from multiple lenders. Just as you comparison shop for less important purchases, you should compare offers from several lenders. A Freddie Mac study found that adding just one quote to your mortgage search could save you $1,500 over the life of a loan. Adding five could save you about $3,000. Credible makes it easy to compare your prequalified rates from multiple lenders. Consider a mortgage broker. Mortgage brokers can do the legwork for you when it comes to finding a loan deal. But be aware that mortgage brokers typically make money by charging a small percentage of the loan for their services. Leverage relationships. Explore mortgage offerings from banks and financial institutions you already do business with. Loyalty and familiarity may work in your favor in negotiating a good mortgage deal. Look for referrals. Ask friends, family, coworkers, and neighbors for referrals, and about their experiences with different lenders.

