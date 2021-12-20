Still time to save: 30-year mortgage rates dip | Dec. 20, 2021

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own.

Based on data compiled by Credible, mortgage rates are a mixed bag compared to last Friday, with 30-year rates edging down, mid-length terms holding steady and 10-year rates inching up.

30-year fixed mortgage rates: 3.125%, down from 3.190%, -0.065

3.125%, down from 3.190%, -0.065 20-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.875%, unchanged

2.875%, unchanged 15-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.250%, unchanged

2.250%, unchanged 10-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.250%, up from 2.125%, +0.125

What this means: Although the holidays are typically a slower time for home sales, buyers looking to lock in a money-saving mortgage interest rate may find it worthwhile to act now rather than wait until after the holidays. Mortgage rates have been holding at bargain lows for the past few weeks, but experts widely predict rate increases are on the horizon in 2022.

Looking at today’s mortgage refinance rates

After a volatile start to the final quarter of 2021, mortgage refinance rates have mostly settled, holding firm in bargain territory. But experts widely predict interest rates will rise next year — a prospect supported by the Federal Reserve’s projections of three interest rate hikes in 2022. Homeowners who’ve been holding off on refinancing may want to act soon. If you’re considering refinancing an existing home, check out what refinance rates look like:

30-year fixed-rate refinance: 3.125%, down from 3.190%, -0.065

3.125%, down from 3.190%, -0.065 20-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.875%, unchanged

2.875%, unchanged 15-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.250%, unchanged

2.250%, unchanged 10-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.250%, unchanged

What is a good mortgage rate?

Many factors influence the mortgage rate a lender may offer you. But generally, a good mortgage rate is one that’s the lowest you can qualify for based on your individual factors, such as credit history, income, other debts, down payment amount and more.

A rate that’s good for your financial situation should result in a monthly mortgage payment that you can manage, while leaving plenty of room in your monthly budget to put toward savings, investments and an emergency fund. And a good rate should be competitive with average rates in the geographic area where you’re looking to buy.

Once you’ve chosen the home loan type that works for you, you can compare multiple lenders to truly find the best rates.

Current mortgage rates

Today’s average mortgage interest rate across all terms is just 2.625%, which is slightly higher than last Friday’s average rate.

The current interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 3.125%. This is down from last Friday. Thirty years is the most common repayment term for mortgages because 30-year mortgages typically give you a lower monthly payment. But they also typically come with higher interest rates, meaning you’ll ultimately pay more in interest over the life of the loan.

The current interest rate for a 20-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.875%. This is the same as last Friday. Shortening your repayment term by just 10 years can mean you’ll get a lower interest rate — and pay less in total interest over the life of the loan.

The current interest rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.250%. This is the same as last Friday. Fifteen-year mortgages are the second most-common mortgage term. A 15-year mortgage may help you get a lower rate than a 30-year term — and pay less interest over the life of the loan — while keeping monthly payments manageable.

The current interest rate for a 10-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.250%. This is up from last Friday. Although less common than 30-year and 15-year mortgages, a 10-year fixed rate mortgage typically gives you lower interest rates and lifetime interest costs, but a higher monthly mortgage payment.

How Credible mortgage rates are calculated

Changing economic conditions, central bank policy decisions, investor sentiment, and other factors influence the movement of mortgage rates. Credible average mortgage rates and mortgage refinance rates are calculated based on information provided by partner lenders who pay compensation to Credible.

The rates assume a borrower has a 740 credit score and is borrowing a conventional loan for a single-family home that will be their primary residence. The rates also assume no (or very low) discount points and a down payment of 20%.

Credible mortgage rates will only give you an idea of current average rates. The rate you receive can vary based on a number of factors.

How mortgage rates have changed

Today, mortgage rates are mostly the same compared to this time last week.

30-year fixed mortgage rates: 3.125%, the same as last week

3.125%, the same as last week 20-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.875%, the same as last week

2.875%, the same as last week 15-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.250%, down from 2.375% last week, -0.125

2.250%, down from 2.375% last week, -0.125 10-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.250%, the same as last week

How does the Federal Reserve affect mortgage rates?

The Federal Reserve System — or "The Fed," as it’s commonly called — is the United States’ central bank. It’s tasked with taking steps to keep the economy safe, stable, and flexible. Consequently, the Fed controls the U.S. money supply and short-term interest rates, and sets the Fed funds rate, which is the rate that banks apply when borrowing from each other overnight.

But the Fed doesn’t actually set mortgage rates. Rather, multiple things the Fed does influence mortgage rates. For example, while mortgage rates don’t mirror the Fed funds rate, they do tend to follow it. If that rate rises, mortgage rates typically rise in tandem.

The Fed also buys and sells mortgage-backed securities, or MBS — a package of similar loans that a major mortgage investor buys and then resells to investors in the bond market. When the Fed buys a lot of mortgage-backed securities, it creates demand in the market, and lenders can make money even if they offer lower mortgage rates. So rates tend to be lower when the Fed is doing a lot of buying.

When the Fed buys fewer MBS, demand falls and rates will likely rise. Similarly, when the Fed raises the Fed fund rate, mortgage rates will also increase.

