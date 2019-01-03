These banks help customers hit by partial government shutdown

Some banks are offering customers assistance if they’re struggling financially as a result of the 13-day partial government shutdown that’s furloughed hundreds of thousands of federal employees.

Congress and President Trump have remained at an impasse for almost two weeks over how much funding to give to a proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Although three-fourths of the government remained open, about 800,000 employees are feeling the effects; nearly half have been sent home on unpaid leave, while a little more than half are working without pay.

Employees who work through the shutdown will likely be paid back for their work, but it’s uncertain whether those who have been furloughed will be paid.

Here’s what some American banks are doing to help.

Bank of America: Although Bank of America does not have a specific program for customers affected by the shutdown, spokesperson Lawrence Grayson said, adding that customers can use a client’s assistance program that’s designed for people who are experiencing financial hardships.

“We’re closely monitoring the situation as it evolves,” Grayson said. “And we will work with our clients on a case-by-case basis to help address their financial needs.”

Some of the options offered by the program include fee refunds, waivers, repayment plans and loan modifications. Grayson said customers can use a toll-free number (844-219-0690) or stop by a local branch to discuss any problems.

Wells Fargo: The California-based bank is running a government shutdown assistance program, which includes considering reversing overdraft or non-sufficient funds fees for individual and business banking customers who may have lost their income as a result of the shutdown.

According to the bank’s website, some customers may also qualify for forbearance or other payment assistance programs based on their individual circumstances. Customers should call 1-800-TO-WELLS for more information about the program.

Citibank: A spokesperson for the company, Drew Benson, said Citibank offers a “variety of relief measures” for any customers who are facing hardships.

“We encourage any customers affected by the shutdown to contact us if they need assistance,” he said.