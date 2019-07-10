These are the best (and worst) states for retirement

Almost one-quarter of Americans expect to never be able to afford retirement, but for the lucky individuals who saved up enough money, deciding where to spend their golden years is no easy feat.
Continue Reading Below
“Where to live is probably one of the most personal decisions one can make because it’s not just about preferences, it’s also about the financial considerations that are associated with it,” Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate, said.
Should you settle by the coast, live in a bustling metropolitan, or instead opt for a low-tax state that offers an affordable lifestyle?
MORE FROM FOXBUSINESS.COM...
Perhaps none of the above. According to a new survey from Bankrate.com published on Wednesday, the best place to retire is Nebraska. That’s based on a number of different factors, including affordability, crime, culture, weather and wellness.
Although Nebraska lagged behind other states in terms of weather -- the Cornhusker state has a brisk average annual temperature of 49 degrees -- it fared well in other measures, ranking No.8 out of 50 states on wellness. In health care, Nebraska boasts 61 percent of the health measures that achieved the benchmark or better -- a higher percentage than about two-thirds of the other states.
Advertisement
It also falls within the top 15 for the cost category, making it a fairly affordable option for retirees looking to keep costs low.
Another Midwest state, Iowa, trailed Nebraska, coming in as the second best place to retire. The state ranked slightly better for affordability (No. 8) and scored within the top 20 states for culture.
It was followed by Missouri, South Dakota and Florida, a long-time haven for retirees.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP
Take a look at the complete ranking of states, and see where yours falls in terms of retirement:
1. Nebraska
2. Iowa
3. Missouri
4. South Dakota
5. Florida
6. Kentucky
7. Kansas
8. North Carolina
9. Montana
10. Hawaii
11. Arkansas
12. Wisconsin
13. North Dakota
14. Vermont
15. New Hampshire
16. Alabama
17. Texas
18. Idaho
19. Mississippi
20. Wyoming
21. Oklahoma
22. Tennessee
23. Massachusetts
24. Michigan
25. West Virginia
26. Ohio
27. Rhode Island
28. Georgia
29. Indiana
30. Connecticut
31. Maine
32. Delaware
33. Colorado
34. Pennsylvania
35. Utah
36. Louisiana
37. New Mexico
38. Arizona
39. Virginia
40. Minnesota
41. South Carolina
42. New Jersey
43. California
44. Oregon
45. Nevada
46. Washington
47. Illinois
48. Alaska
49. New York
50. Maryland
What do you think?
Click the button below to comment on this article.