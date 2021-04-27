Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Texas mortgage firm's 'hundreds of thousands' of duplicate payments gets attention of consumer watchdog

Mr. Cooper is the largest non-bank mortgage service in the country

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for April 27

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

WASHINGTON - The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) said on Tuesday it was taking immediate action to understand and resolve how "hundreds of thousands" of mortgage borrowers' bank accounts were debited for duplicate payments after a mortgage servicer announced the error on Monday.

Texas-based Mr. Cooper, which is the largest U.S. non-bank mortgage servicer, announced an unauthorized April 24 discovery of duplicate-payment drafts from some of its borrowers' bank accounts in a blog post, adding that it was working on reversing what it called a "payment-processing issue."

BIDEN TO EXTEND MORTGAGE RELIEF, FORECLOSURE MORATORIUMS

"The CFPB is taking immediate action to understand and resolve the situation that has affected hundreds of thousands of consumers. The CFPB will use all appropriate tools at our disposal to help ensure harmed consumers receive relief," Dave Uejio, CFPB acting director, said in a statement.

The firm said in the post that "all duplicate transaction requests have been stopped. Any impacted customers will not be responsible for any fees or other negative financial impact this may have caused."

The drafts did not affect all customers and reflected an unidentified vendor's error. An investigation found there were no signs of system infiltration or hacking, it said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

While some affected customers received payment reversals over the weekend, others could expect payments or reversals to be reflected by Tuesday, the firm said.

The watchdog's response comes amid ongoing scrutiny of mortgage firms in fear of a looming COVID-related foreclosure crisis, Reuters reported last week.