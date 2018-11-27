No diploma? No problem for job seekers

More and more companies are scrapping college degree requirements for jobs in favor of candidates with experience in non-traditional education.

College degrees were once a guaranteed ticket to a successful and high-paying career, and there was a time when degree requirements often excluded those without one from pursuing more lucrative jobs.

But as the job market continues to heat up -- the labor market is at the tightest it’s been in nearly two decades -- numerous companies have started to look beyond the traditional four-year degree when evaluating potential candidates.

Here are five jobs where you can earn a six-figure salary without having a college degree.

1. Dog walker:

For those who love animals, dog walking can net you some serious money. Dog walkers in cities like New York where there is a large client base can make more than $100,000 if they charge high enough rates and are able to walk more than one dog at once. Apps like Rover and Wag! have further helped to expand the industry.

2. Crane operator:

Though the job can be mentally demanding and a slight mistake could cost you your life, crane operators can make up to $500,000 in cities like New York, according to The Wall Street Journal.

3. Nuclear power reactor operator:

Surprisingly, the necessary requirements to become a nuclear power reactor operator, a position with a reported average salary of $128,000, does not include a college degree. However, you do have to be highly skilled and licensed by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

4. Real estate broker:

While many real estate firms require their employees to have college degrees, a degree is not necessary to become a real estate agent. Many states, however, do require that real estate agents acquire a real estate license and take pre-license courses. For real estate agents in locations with high-home values, it may only take a few home sales to break the six-figure mark.

5. Air traffic control:

With an average salary of $159,000, air traffic controllers have the potential to make a sizable salary. Aside from the stresses of helping to ensure the safe traffic flow of thousands of flights daily, candidates need to undergo extensive training by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in Oklahoma City