Salaries, home prices in the best places to live in the US

Personal Finance

Money Magazine has released its 2018 list of the 50 best places to live in the U.S., ranking areas across the country according to their economic growth, affordability and quality of life. Here is a list of the place that cracked the top 10, and how much families living in these areas make, how much a house costs and what are the job growth prospects.

1.  Frisco, Texas

Median Family Income: $129,118

Median Home Price: $349,000

Projected job growth 2017-2022: 14.9%

2.  Ashburn, Virginia

Median Family Income $134,057

Median Home Price: $456,000

Projected job growth 2017-2022: 12.44%

3.   Carmel, Indiana

Median Family Income $130,044

Median Home Price $322,630

Projected job growth 2017-2022: 9.92%

4.  Ellicott City, Maryland

Median Family Income: $136,339

Median Home Price: $390,000

Projected job growth 2017 – 2022: 7.36%

5.  Cary, North Carolina

Median Family Income: $113,831

Median Home Price: $477, 145

Projected job growth 2017- 2022: 9.6%

6.  Franklin, Tennessee

Median Family Income: $109,231

Median Home Price: $477,145

Projected job growth 2017-2022: 10.44%

7.  Dublin, California

Median Family Income: $141, 471

Median Home Price: $794,000

Projected job growth 2017-2022: 4.86%

8.  Highlands Ranch, Colorado

Median Family Income: $126,404

Median Home Price: $480,000

Projected job growth 2017-2022: 7.4%

9.  Sammamish, Washington

Median Family Income: $165,064

Median Home Price: $932,250

Projected job growth 2017-2022: 7.54%

10.  Woodbury, Minnesota

Median Family Income: $120,976

Median Home Price: $275,000

Projected job growth 2017-2022: 4.67%