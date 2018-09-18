Salaries, home prices in the best places to live in the US

Money Magazine has released its 2018 list of the 50 best places to live in the U.S., ranking areas across the country according to their economic growth, affordability and quality of life. Here is a list of the place that cracked the top 10, and how much families living in these areas make, how much a house costs and what are the job growth prospects.
1. Frisco, Texas
Median Family Income: $129,118
Median Home Price: $349,000
Projected job growth 2017-2022: 14.9%
2. Ashburn, Virginia
Median Family Income $134,057
Median Home Price: $456,000
Projected job growth 2017-2022: 12.44%
3. Carmel, Indiana
Median Family Income $130,044
Median Home Price $322,630
Projected job growth 2017-2022: 9.92%
4. Ellicott City, Maryland
Median Family Income: $136,339
Median Home Price: $390,000
Projected job growth 2017 – 2022: 7.36%
5. Cary, North Carolina
Median Family Income: $113,831
Median Home Price: $477, 145
Projected job growth 2017- 2022: 9.6%
6. Franklin, Tennessee
Median Family Income: $109,231
Median Home Price: $477,145
Projected job growth 2017-2022: 10.44%
7. Dublin, California
Median Family Income: $141, 471
Median Home Price: $794,000
Projected job growth 2017-2022: 4.86%
8. Highlands Ranch, Colorado
Median Family Income: $126,404
Median Home Price: $480,000
Projected job growth 2017-2022: 7.4%
9. Sammamish, Washington
Median Family Income: $165,064
Median Home Price: $932,250
Projected job growth 2017-2022: 7.54%
10. Woodbury, Minnesota
Median Family Income: $120,976
Median Home Price: $275,000
Projected job growth 2017-2022: 4.67%