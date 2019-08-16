Moving can be stressful. In fact, people say moving to a new home is one of the most stressful things a person does, just ahead of planning a wedding or having a child. And in all that stress, many mistakes will be made, but some are avoidable.

A study of 2,000 Americans conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with Article found the average American makes five different mistakes in just one move, and nearly half of those surveyed make the same moving mistake more than once.

Here are the most common moving mistakes Americans make:

Last-minute packing (45 percent) Furniture not fitting into the room that it was planned for (37 percent) Doing everything on their own (36 percent) Not saving enough for moving expenses (35 percent) Getting new furniture delivered late (34 percent)

So what exactly stresses people out the most?

Cleaning the old place (41 percent) Putting together furniture (36 percent) Planning out the logistics of the actual move (36 percent) Packing up the old space (35 percent) Managing the children (34 percent)

After all that, though, people still say they've learned from their moving mistakes and try to not make them again. Of those things to learn, many said they vowed to give themselves more time to plan everything out, will measure furniture and doorways, will throw away and donate items they no longer need, learn how to properly pack items and will declutter their current home.