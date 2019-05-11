Mother's Day spending to near $25 billion this year

Spending on Mother’s Day gifts this year is expected to near $25 billion in the U.S. -- the highest amount in 16 years, according to a survey from the National Retail Federation.

Close to 86 percent of Americans are expected to celebrate their moms or the women in their lives this Sunday, with the average consumer dropping about a whopping $196 on gifts, ranging from special trips to flowers and greeting cards. Last year, the average consumer spent about $180 on presents.

The NRF also anticipates that men will outspend women at $237 compared to $158.

About 75 percent of purchasers plan to buy a greeting card, with the average person spending about $6. Flowers are also frequently gifted, with 67 percent of consumers buying them, spending a little over $20.

But some consumers venture beyond the usual card-and-flower gifts, with 55 percent giving special outings and spending roughly $36, while 45 percent bought gift cards and certificates. Thirty-five percent of consumers, meanwhile, bought jewelry, while 45 percent bought clothing or accessories.

“Consumers today want to make sure they’re gifting mom something that will make her feel loved. And they’ll use all the inspiration and guidance they can get in finding that perfect gift,” Phil Rist, the Prosper vice president of strategy, said.

