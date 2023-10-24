FHFA broadens ‘rep and warrant’ relief after COVID-19 forbearances

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) will revise the treatment of active single-family mortgages backed by government-sponsored enterprises Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac for which borrowers elected a COVID-19 forbearance under the Enterprises’ representations and warranties framework, according to its newest media release.

"Under the updated rep and warrant policies, loans for which borrowers elected a COVID-19 forbearance will be treated similarly to loans for which borrowers obtained forbearance due to a natural disaster," the FHFA said. "As a result, loans with a COVID-19 forbearance will remain eligible for certain rep and warrant relief based on the borrower's payment history over the first 36 months following origination."

FHFA Director Sandra L. Thompson argued that homeowners, who needed more time to keep up with housing costs during the pandemic, benefited from a mortgage forbearance plan that would reduce or suspend mortgage payments.

"Forbearance was an invaluable tool for borrowers experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic," Thompson said. "Servicers went to great lengths to implement forbearance quickly amid a national emergency, and the loans they service should not be subject to greater repurchase risk simply because a borrower was impacted by the pandemic."

The Enterprises' existing rep and warrant policies with respect to natural disasters allow the time the borrower is in forbearance to be included when demonstrating a satisfactory payment history in the first 36 months following origination, the FHFA noted. These policies will now expand to loans for which borrowers elected a COVID-19 forbearance.

Thompson stressed the importance of helping current and prospective homeowners manage present housing conditions at the Mortgage Bankers Association Annual Convention last week. "In a housing market like this one, it is all the more important that both our policies and the industry's efforts align to support existing and aspiring homeowners," Thompson said. "That is why I believe a model based on partnership and mutual feedback is necessary for us to achieve our shared goal of promoting affordable and sustainable housing opportunities."

Mortgage rates affecting affordability, buyers advised to build up down payments

Mortgage rates are continuing their ascent. The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rose to 7.63% for the week ending Oct. 19, according to the Freddie Mac’s latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey. This time in 2022, the 30-year fixed-rate was below 7%.

Buyers may do well for themselves by browsing for the best home loans and making a considerable down payment. Freddie Mac's Chief Economist Sam Khater said "in this environment, it's important that borrowers shop around with multiple lenders for the best mortgage rate."

Freddie Mac announced last week the launch of DPA One®, a new tool that strives to help mortgage lenders quickly find and match borrowers to down payment assistance programs nationwide.

"DPA One delivers a one-stop shop at no cost that brings lenders and their borrowers greater detail and visibility into these programs, while seamlessly connecting the right assistance program with the lender, housing counselors and borrowers who need this assistance the most," Sonu Mittal, Freddie Mac's senior vice president of and head of single-family acquisitions, explained.

"With research showing down payment is the single largest barrier to first-time homebuyers attaining homeownership, borrowers should also ask their lender about down payment assistance," Khater said.

Housing market showing lackluster activity

By end of 2023, there is likely to have been around 4.1 million existing home sales in the U.S., which would mark the weakest year of home sales since the Great Recession of 2008, according to a Redfin report.

Redfin's Economic Research Lead Chen Zhao said current conditions have led to buyer and seller hesitancy across the board.

"Buyers have been in a bind all year," Zhao said. "High mortgage rates and still-high prices are making it harder than ever to afford a home, shutting many young people out of homeownership and causing homeowners to reevaluate whether 2023 is the right time to move. Mortgage rates are staying high longer than anticipated, keeping away everyone except those who need to move and pushing our sales projection for the year down to a 15-year low.

"The last time home sales were this low was during the Great Recession," Zhao continued.

Redfin agents suggest that buyers invest in newly built properties which are performing more strongly than existing-home sales. Newly constructed homes saw sales increase 1.5% year-over-year in September as prices dropped about 4%, according to Redfin’s data.

Based on the findings from a National Association of Realtors (NAR) report, the total amount of home sales decreased by 2% from August to September and have dropped 15.4% since September 2022.

