Mortgage rates fall as rising inflation creates consumer doubts

Mortgage rates decreased for the first time in weeks, dropping slightly after nearing the 4% mark last week, according to the latest data from Freddie Mac.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage decreased to 3.89% annual percentage rate (APR) for the week ending Feb. 24th. This is down from 3.92% last week and up from 2.97% last year.

"Even with this week’s decline, mortgage rates have increased more than a full percent over the last six months," Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sam Khater said.

Spring homebuying season expected to start with higher rates

The 15-year mortgage rate also dropped this week to 3.14%, down from 3.15% last week and up from 2.34% last year. The five-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) remained unchanged from last week's 2.98%, a decrease from 2.99% last year.

While mortgage rates took a dip this week, Khater said he expects they will begin increasing again as we approach the spring, which is a common time for homebuyers to purchase their home.

"Overall economic growth remains strong, but rising inflation is already impacting consumer sentiment, which has markedly declined in recent months," Khater said. "As we enter the spring homebuying season with higher mortgage rates and continued low inventory, we expect home price growth to remain firm before cooling off later this year."

How homeowners can take advantage of low rates

Although mortgage interest rates have been trending upward lately, interest rates in the 3% to 4% range are still historically low. Homeowners that want to take advantage of lower rates could consider getting a mortgage rate lock when interest rates decrease.

The latest analysis from Black Knight showed that 3.8 million homeowners could still benefit from refinancing their mortgage. The average borrower could save at least $284 per month, but about half a million borrowers could save $500 or more on their monthly mortgage payment.

