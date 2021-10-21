KBB data reveals new vehicle prices top $45K for first time: Keep your costs low with these 3 tips

The average new car price climbed to $45,031 in September, hitting a new record high for the sixth consecutive month, according to a new release from Kelley Blue Book .

Last month’s increase was the first time that new car prices topped the $45,000 mark and were up 12.1% or $4,872 from the cost of new vehicles in September 2020. It was also up 3.7% or $1,618 from August.

But as prices surge, the sales pace is slowing. Total sales in September dropped to just over 1.01 million, a 7.3% drop from the month before and one of the lowest sales volumes in the past ten years.

A shift in car purchases

One reason for the price surge could be that the vehicle mix changed as consumers bought less lower-priced sedans, compact cars and entry-level car types to more expensive pickups, SUVs and cars from the luxury market.

"The record-high prices in September are mostly a result of the mix of vehicles sold," Cox Automotive analyst Kayla Reynolds said. "Midsize SUV sales jumped in September compared to August and full-size pickup share moved up as well. Sales of lower-priced compact and midsize cars, which had been commanding more share during the summer, faded in September. As long as new-vehicle inventory remains tight, we believe prices will remain elevated."

Luxury cars take over market share

In September, luxury car sales increased to 16.6% of all vehicle sales, up from 15.1% the year before, KBB’s report showed. That marks one of the highest shares in the past decade.

Luxury car buyers paid an average of $60,845 for a new vehicle in September. And some automakers such as Acura, Cadillac, Genesis and Mercedes-Benz saw average transaction price (ATP) at dealerships increase more than 20% annually.

For example, in today’s car market, Cadillac prices increased 32% to $81,939. And drivers pay close to $100,000 for a new Cadillac Escalade, which saw a 50% jump in sales from August to September.

How to keep your costs low

When shopping for a new car, drivers can take several steps to ensure they keep their costs low as new home prices continue to surge to new highs. Some of those steps include:

Skip dealer accessories

When buying a car, dealers will add accessories that increase the price of the vehicle. However, many new car buyers can save money by excluding extra packages and purchasing parts from third parties.

Reassess your insurance coverage

Driver insurance needs are constantly changing, and their changing situation could also mean another insurance company may have better prices since companies offer discounts for various reasons.

Do your own maintenance

You can keep up a car’s maintenance and even minor repairs without taking it into the shop. Information on how to perform auto maintenance and repairs is readily available on YouTube and online. By learning to perform specific tasks themselves, drivers save hundreds or even thousands each year.

In today's economy, buying a car is expensive and competitive as drivers struggle amid limited supply due to the chip shortage.

