Here are 2019's best places to retire

article

Everybody has their idea of the best place to spend their retirement years.

Continue Reading Below

Some say Palm Springs, California, others prefer Honolulu, Hawaii or maybe Sunrise, Florida.

U.S. News & World Report unveiled 2019 Best Places to Retire with Lancaster, Pennsylvania leading the way.

The news and information company says Lancaster took first place on the list, leaping from second place on last year’s list, due to increases in housing affordability and the overall happiness of its residents.

Lancaster is affordable compared to other major metro areas, and homes are less expensive than the national median home sale price. Other living expenses like food, health, transportation and miscellaneous expenses fall in line with the national average.

Fort Myers, Florida made a huge jump from 15th place to No. 2 due to increases in desirability and happiness scores.

Advertisement

Last year’s No. 1, Sarasota, Florida slipped to No. 3.

Rounding out the top 5 were Austin, Texas and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The rankings offer a comprehensive evaluation of the country’s 100 largest metropolitan areas based on how well they meet Americans’ expectations for retirement, with measures including housing affordability, desirability, health care and overall happiness.

“Deciding where to retire is a big decision,” says Emily Brandon, senior editor for Retirement at U.S. News. “The Best Places to Retire offers a way for future retirees to make a more informed decision based on what matters the most to them. Whether that be housing affordability, access to quality hospitals or the desirability of a place in general, the rankings offer a comprehensive list that can point people in the best direction for their needs.”

2019 U.S. News Best Places to Retire Rankings - Top 10

1. Lancaster, PA

2. Fort Myers, FL

3. Sarasota, FL

4. Austin, TX

5. Pittsburgh, PA

6. Grand Rapids, MI

7. Nashville, TN

8. San Antonio, TX

9. Dallas–Fort Worth, TX

10. Lakeland, FL