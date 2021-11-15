Here's where flood insurance premiums are rising the most: Are you impacted?

Homeowners insurance offers financial protection if your property is damaged by perils like theft or fire. But most home insurance policies don't protect against flooding, which can leave policyholders on the hook for expensive water damage and mold remediation.

That's where the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) comes in. The NFIP is a federally funded initiative that's managed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as a way to reduce the socio-economic impact of floods.

The average cost of flood insurance for NFIP policies was $738 per year in 2021, according to Policygenius. But rates for many homeowners are about to increase due to Risk Rating 2.0, the new FEMA guidelines for assessing flood risk.

Why are flood insurance rates going up?

Flood insurance premiums are rising for 3.9 million NFIP policyholders, FEMA data shows. Rates will increase by an average of $96 every year upon renewal of American homeowners with flood insurance coverage.

Two-thirds (66%) of policyholders will experience rate increases of up to $120 per year, and 11% will see their premiums increase at an even higher rate. However, about a quarter (23%) of policyholders will see a significant rate decrease amounting to $86 in monthly savings.

Previously, FEMA and insurers measured risk based on flood zones. Under the new rating system, they measure risk based on property characteristics like:

Distance to water source or floodplain

Flood frequency and severity

The cost to rebuild or repair in the event of flood damage

Risk Rating 2.0 impacted new NFIP policyholders starting Oct. 1, while all remaining policies renewing on or after April 1, 2022, will be subject to the new methodology.

Where flood insurance costs are rising the most

Homeowners in Hawaii are most likely to be impacted by the new rating methodology. According to FEMA, 87% of NFIP policyholders in the Aloha State will experience higher premiums. Additionally, about 4 in 5 policyholders in the top Southern states impacted will see their premiums rise:

Texas: 86%

86% Mississippi: 84%

84% Florida: 80%

80% Louisiana: 80%

80% Alabama: 79%

79% Georgia: 76%

The South isn't the only region more heavily impacted by rising flood insurance rates. Homeowners in New Jersey, West Virginia and Nevada are also more likely to pay more for flood insurance with FEMA's new methodology.

States with the largest policy increases

Homeowners in some states are less likely to be affected by rising costs. But for those policyholders who will experience rate hikes, the costs may be significant.

Those who live in the Northeast will experience the largest increase in the price of flood insurance, according to an analysis by Porch.com. Homeowners in states such as Connecticut, Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire will see their premiums rise by more than $100 annually. Here are the top 10 states with the largest annual flood insurance premium increases:

Connecticut: $130 Vermont: $125 West Virginia: $125 Maine: $123 Missouri: $120 Pennsylvania: $116 Iowa: $115 Kentucky: $113 Nebraska: $113 New Hampshire: $113

Florida is expected to have the largest rate of increase for flood insurance, at 15%, the study found. With more than 1.7 million NFIP policyholders living in the Sunshine State, according to FEMA, that's a significant cost increase for flood insurance premiums.

