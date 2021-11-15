Best cities for remote workers in 2022

The flexibility of remote work appeals to many Americans, especially those who heavily prioritize work-life balance.

Additionally, skipping the early morning or late night commute and having the option to live any place of your choosing is attractive to many looking for work, free of the traditional office space.

THE TOP INDUSTRIES FOR WORK-LIFE BALANCE

An estimated 70% of job candidates today prefer a hybrid or remote work model rather than the traditional 9-to-5 workday they were used to before the pandemic, according to outdoor services provider LawnStarter.

In order to narrow down the search, LawnStarter ranked the best cities for remote workers to live in 2022. The cities were studied based on key factors, including the number of remote job opportunities, cost of living, the availability of personal workspace and even internet connectivity.

THESE ARE THE BEST SMALL CITIES IN THE US: REPORT

Here are the top 10 cities that are most suitable for remote workers:

1. Frisco, Texas

2. Naperville, Illinois

BILLIONAIRE CITADEL FOUNDER KEN GRIFFIN SAYS HE'LL GO 'ALL-IN' TO DEFEAT DEM ILLINOIS GOV. PRITZKER

3. Dallas, Texas

WORKERS ARE SEEKING FLEXIBLE HOURS AS BUSINESSES STRUGGLE WITH WORKER SHORTAGE

4. Arlington, Texas

5. Atlanta, Georgia

ATLANTA LUXURY REAL ESTATE: WHAT’S RIPE ON THE PEACH STATE’S MARKET?

6. Austin, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS, RANKS TOP FOR TECH WORKER MIGRATION, LINKEDIN DATA SHOWS

7. Tampa, Florida

BEST CITIES FOR VETERANS TO LIVE IN 2021: REPORT

8. Plano, Texas

TEXAS OFFERS BUSINESSES UNIQUE ADVANTAGES -- THEY ARE FREE TO SUCCEED: GOV. GREG ABBOTT

9. Raleigh, North Carolina

10. Cincinnati, Ohio

OHIO SUES META ALLEGING FACEBOOK PARENT MISLED PUBLIC ABOUT ITS PRODUCTS’ EFFECT ON CHILDREN

As the pandemic worsened, many flocked to warmer, less-congested states, as well as states with fewer taxes and regulations, such as Texas. Half of the cities in the top 10 are in the Lone Star State, the third fastest-growing state in America, according to LawnStarter.

With no state income tax, Texas remains attractive to many Americans, especially those wanting to keep more money in their wallets.

Also, large cities were actually found to be better options for remote workers, with more job opportunities, despite many leaving large crowded cities to work from the suburbs with more space and common amenities.

Eight of the top 10 cities have at least 250,000 residents, while the other two are mid-size cities with a population between 100,000 and 250,000.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Cities in California were among the worst for remote work. Compared to Texas, California's high costs and lack of suitable workplace factors, like personal space, make it better for a quick visit rather than a comfortable and affordable living place to work remotely.

Here are the worst cities for remote workers:

194. Salinas, California

193. Honolulu, Hawaii

192. Lancaster, California

191. Modesto, California

190. Santa Ana, California

189. Escondido, California

188. San Bernardino, California

187. Stockton, California

186. Oceanside, California

185. Oxnard, California

Other areas included in the report were the most remote job opportunities, where the top five cities were all in New Jersey and New York. Newark, New Jersey, had the most remote job opportunities, followed by Jersey City, New Jersey; New York City; Yonkers, New York; and Paterson, Jersey.

When looking at the lowest cost of living, the Texas cities of Brownsville, McAllen and Laredo all ranked among the top three, with McAllen and Laredo tied for second. The cities with the highest cost of living were in California. Sunnyvale and San Francisco had the highest cost, followed by Fremont.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Lastly, fiber internet coverage was studied as well. Lexington, Kentucky, and Ontario, California, tied for first in having the best internet coverage.

Springfield, Missouri, had the worst internet coverage, according to LawnStarter.